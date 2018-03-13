Jerusalem municipality inspectors have removed an ornate marble slab that said "A cemetery for martyrs" that was placed at the entrance to the old cemetery in Salah Ad-Din in eastern Jerusalem.
News BriefsAdar 26, 5778 , 13/03/18
'Cemetery for martyrs' sign removed from eastern Jerusalem graveyard
