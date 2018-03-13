07:56 Reported News Briefs Adar 26, 5778 , 13/03/18 Adar 26, 5778 , 13/03/18 'Cemetery for martyrs' sign removed from eastern Jerusalem graveyard Jerusalem municipality inspectors have removed an ornate marble slab that said "A cemetery for martyrs" that was placed at the entrance to the old cemetery in Salah Ad-Din in eastern Jerusalem. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs