Sign for 'Cemetery of Martyrs' removed

A decorated marble slab bearing the inscription "A cemetery for martyrs" posted at the entrance to the old cemetery in Salah al-Din in eastern Jerusalem was removed by inspectors from the Jerusalem municipality.



PA media, however, claimed that, not only was the entry sign removed, but the tombstones of terrorists were smashed.

The “Lach Yerushalayim” group, which calls for “unity and sovereignty in all parts of Jerusalem,” praised the activity of municipal inspectors, and noted that the cemetery has “become a pilgrimage site, as many of the terrorists who carried out attacks in Jerusalem are buried there and their graves have become monuments that glorify their actions.”

The head of the group, Maor Tzemach, said that "These phenomena of incitement and terror glorification must be fought, and for this I congratulate Jerusalem police."