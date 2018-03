23:33 Reported News Briefs Adar 16, 5778 , 03/03/18 Adar 16, 5778 , 03/03/18 Argentine ex-president Kirchner to face corruption trial Read more Federal judge orders Cirstina Kirchner, ex-minister Julio de Vido, and construction magnate Lazaro Baez to stand trial in corruption case. ► ◄ Last Briefs