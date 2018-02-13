The pipe that was in the possession of an Arab detained at the entrance to the Samaria Military Court contained fragments of knives.
The Border Police noted that the knives were used to intensify the damage during the explosion.
News BriefsShvat 28, 5778 , 13/02/18
Seized pipe bomb contained knife fragments
