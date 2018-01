14:31 Reported News Briefs Shvat 15, 5778 , 31/01/18 Shvat 15, 5778 , 31/01/18 Why weren't the MKs who disturbed Pence speech punished? Read more Culture Minister Regev slams decision to remove Likud MK Hazan from deliberations for six months, says MKs who did worse were not punished. ► ◄ Last Briefs