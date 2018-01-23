23:33
  Shvat 7, 5778 , 23/01/18

5 seriously injured in accident near Shavei Shomron junction

Eight people were injured, five of them seriously, in a collision between two vehicles on Route 557 near the Shavei Shomron junction, according to preliminary reports.

Magen David Adom paramedics are on the scene.

