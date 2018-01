12:31 Reported News Briefs Shvat 2, 5778 , 18/01/18 Shvat 2, 5778 , 18/01/18 Zionist Union chairman: Impossible for terrorists to evade us Chairman Avi Gabbay of the Zionist Union has responded to the elimination and capture of terrorists involved in the murder of Rabbi Raziel Shevach by saying, "I congratulate the security forces on the activity last night in Jenin, an activity that proves once again to terrorists that they cannot evade [us] and that anyone who harms an Israeli will be harmed, in the end." ► ◄ Last Briefs