Police released a Jerusalem Arab resident after just five days of house arrest despite his throwing stones at a number of Jewish passersby near Hanevi'im street in Jerusalem.

The Arab allegedly threw stones at a group of people walking near the light rail line at night. When they called the police, the man fled but was later caught and admitted his act.

Police however decided that the act was criminal since the attacker claimed that the people had cursed him, a claim they vehemently denied.