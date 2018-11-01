'He threw rocks at Jews - and was released'

Israel Police release Arab who threw rocks at Jews - after just five days of house arrest.

Israel Police released a Jerusalem Arab from house arrest after he thew rocks at Jewish passersby on Jerusalem's Hanevi'im Street.

The Arab was released earlier this week, after five days under house arrest.

The attack took place when the Arab saw Jews walking near the light rail train at night. According to complaints, the Jews heard someone shout at them, and when they looked backwards, they saw the attacker throwing stones at them.

The Jews immediately called the police, and the attacker fled the scene. Later that evening, police succeeded in finding and arresting the attacker, who admitted to throwing stones at a group of Jews.

However, the police decided that the incident had been criminally, not nationalistically, motivated, since the suspect said the Jews cursed him before he threw rocks at them. After the interrogation, the suspect was given five days of house arrest and then freed.

Meanwhile, the Jewish victims fiercely denied the Arab's claim.

Honenu attorney Menashe Yado demanded an explanation from the relevant police station.

"This was an obvious hate crime," he wrote in a letter to the police station. "The attacker threw stones at the Jews without any provocation on their part and without ever seeing them before. This crime was either nationalistically motivated or racist."

"The police have proofs with great indictment potential. These are serious events which aim to undermine Jews' personal security. We are very troubled by the fact that the attacker was freed."

At the end of his letter, Yado requested the attacker be indicted for nationalistically-motivated crimes.

"We will remain involved with this incident until we have prosecuted the attacker to the fullest extent of the law," he said. "We believe that the police and enforcement authorities will work to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law."

Honenu attorney Haim Bleicher, who is representing the Jewish victims, said, "Unfortunately, many times in Jerusalem...there are nationalistically-motivated attacks perpetrated by Arabs against Jews, simply because they are Jews. Many of these incidents are not even reported to the police, and they certainly do not reach the media."

"Even without the investigation reaching its conclusion, we can understand that throwing rocks at civilians who look Jewish stems from racism and nationalism, and we need to treat it as such from the outset. Each of these cases should be viewed with great severity and seriousness.

"We cannot release the attackers, who present a danger to every Jew who passes them. In our case, when they managed to arrest the attacker immediately, we expect that the attacker will be placed behind bars, and not set free to continue on his way."