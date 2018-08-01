12:18 Reported News Briefs Tevet 21, 5778 , 08/01/18 Tevet 21, 5778 , 08/01/18 Erdan: Treasury decision to cut police budget 'pettty' Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan attacked the Finance Ministry's decision to cut 50 million shekels in the police budget. "This is a delusional and petty decision by the treasury. Our policemen are working day and night around the clock all over the country, including Saturdays and holidays, endangering their lives. They don't have more employees and they must serve in every place where their mission obligates them. I won't allow harm to the policemen of Israel, who every day are at the forefront of the fight against terror, and I will fight against this decision." ► ◄ Last Briefs