Likud minister: Treasury decision to cut police budget 'petty'

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) attacked the Finance Ministry's decision to cut 50 million shekels out of the 2019 police budget.

The cut comes as part of general budget cuts across government offices, and its explanation reads, "In order to match the police officers' work conditions to those of other government workers, we must make the meal subsidies similar to those agreed on by other government workers."

"Currently, police officers receive fully subsidized meals. However, there is no real difference between the ability of police officers and other government officials to eat during their work hours, and there are other officials who must travel or who work at various hours of the day. We suggest regulating the police officers' meal subsidies, as well as reducing Israel Police's budget."

Erdan responded by calling the decision "delusional" and "petty."

"This is a delusional and petty decision by the treasury," he tweeted. "Our policemen are working day and night around the clock all over the country, including Saturdays and holidays, endangering their lives."

"They don't have more employees and they must serve in every place where their mission obligates them. I won't allow harm to the policemen of Israel, who every day are at the forefront of the fight against terror, and I will fight against this decision.