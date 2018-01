00:52 Reported News Briefs Tevet 21, 5778 , 08/01/18 Tevet 21, 5778 , 08/01/18 Mother of MK Motti Yogev passes away Elisheva Vagenberg, mother of MK Motti Yogev (Jewish Home), passed away on Sunday night. The funeral will take place on Monday at 3:00 p.m. at the Hof Hacarmel cemetery in Haifa (Brosh Gate). ► ◄ Last Briefs