MK Yogev's mother passes away

Elisheva Vagenberg, mother of MK Motti Yogev (Jewish Home), passed away on Sunday night.
Vagenberg, nee Ben Zvi, was a teacher and a teachers’ guide, headed the training department of Bnei Akiva and served on its national board, and was also one of the founders of Kibbutz Sa'ad, a religious kibbutz in the Negev, located near Sderot and Netivot.
Her funeral will take place on Monday at 3:00 p.m. at the Hof Hacarmel cemetery in Haifa (Brosh Gate).
The family will sit shiva at 19 Toulouse Street in Jaffa.
