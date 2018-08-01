MK Yogev's mother passes away

Elisheva Vagenberg, mother of Jewish Home MK Motti Yogev, was one of the founders of Kibbutz Sa'ad in southern Israel.

Elisheva Vagenberg, mother of MK Motti Yogev (Jewish Home), passed away on Sunday night.

Vagenberg, nee Ben Zvi, was a teacher and a teachers’ guide, headed the training department of Bnei Akiva and served on its national board, and was also one of the founders of Kibbutz Sa'ad, a religious kibbutz in the Negev, located near Sderot and Netivot.

Her funeral will take place on Monday at 3:00 p.m. at the Hof Hacarmel cemetery in Haifa (Brosh Gate).

The family will sit shiva at 19 Toulouse Street in Jaffa.