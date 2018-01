The Wall Street Journal revealed that Donald Trump tasked his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, with preventing the anti-Israel vote in December 2016 which negates the recognition of territories liberated by Israel in 1967.

The Obama government which was still in power did not veto the resolution and it eventually passed 14-1 but Kushner attempted unsuccessfully to persuade Britain to vote against the resolution and Trump attempted to influence other UN delegations to vote against the resolution.