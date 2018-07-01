Behind the scenes of the UN 'anti-settlement' resolution

The Wall Street Journal revealed that US President Donald Trump had tasked his son-in-law Jared Kushner with preventing the anti-Israel vote at the UN in December 2016.

Trump was President-elect at the time, and had not yet taken office.

The lobbying effort was more extensive and more intensive than previously reported, according to the influential website.

The Obama administration allowed the resolution which denies recognition of all territories liberated by Israel in 1967 to pass the Security Council, without vetoing it.

From the article it emerges that Trump mobilized with all means available to him to thwart the move, and did so in accordance with the request of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

This mobilization eventually involved Trump's National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. Flynn was forced to resign after it was found that he had lied when he denied being interrogated by FBI agents in January and had contacted Russia on this and other issues. The conversation itself was legal, but the lies constituted a crime.

In addition to talking to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, he appealed to the UN delegations of Uruguay and Malaysia to make efforts regarding the anti-Israel resolution. Kushner, for his part, spoke with the British ambassador. The efforts failed, and on December 23 the Security Council voted 14-1 against Israel.