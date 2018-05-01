The Coordinator of Governor Activities in Judea and Samaria, Yoav Mordechai, is demanding that the Red Crescent fire a driver who exploited his position to help terror organizations and bring funds for them via sick people in his ambulance.
'Hamas continuing to cross red lines'
