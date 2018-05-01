'Hamas continues to cross red lines'

Coordinator of Government Activities demands the Red Crescent fire ambulance driver who exploited his role to assist terror organizations.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Major General Yoav Mordechai, on Thursday demanded that the Red Crescent immediately dismiss an ambulance driver who has been taking advantage of Gazan patients for the benefit of terrorist organizations.

In a post on his Arabic-language Facebook page, Mordechai revealed that Marwan Abu Raida, an ambulance driver for the Red Crescent, was exploiting, through his position, patients entering Israel for medical treatment.

The post cited accurate intelligence information which found that Abu Raida has transferred objects and money several times over the past year to the Judea and Samaria area while endangering the lives of patients, and all at the request of terrorist organizations.

"The incident is extremely grave and beyond the fact that this is a criminal act, it violates the commitment of the Red Crescent organization to neutrality, and cynically exploits the patients and their permits to enter Israel for life-saving treatments for the needs of terror organizations," wrote Mordechai.

He added, "We demand that the Red Crescent fire him immediately. Hamas and the other terrorist organizations continue to cross red lines in order to cynically exploit the Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip. Residents of Gaza – wake up.”