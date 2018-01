11:51 Reported News Briefs Tevet 14, 5778 , 01/01/18 Tevet 14, 5778 , 01/01/18 'I beg you not to turn my wife's funeral into a quarrel' Member of Knesset Yehuda Glick (Likud) has responded to the opposition's decision not to offset its vote on the supermarket law in the wake of his absence due to his wife's passing by saying, "I plead with every language of request that my dear wife's funeral will in no way become a subject of contention." Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs