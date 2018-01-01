MK Glick: Don't turn my wife's funeral into an argument

Likud MK Yehuda Glick on Monday morning tweeted, "I beg of you, please do not turn my dear wife's funeral into the subject of arguments."

"Please, increase the love and the positive energies."

Yaffa Glick's funeral will begin at 3:30p.m. at the Kehillat Yerushalayim funeral home in Jerusalem's Har Hamenuchot cemetery.

Yaffa Glick passed away on Monday morning, after suffering a massive stroke in June.

In his Facebook post announcing her death, Yehuda Glick wrote, "A few minutes ago, the love of my life returned her soul to her Creator. Blessed be the true Judge."