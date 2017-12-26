Leftist organization to be expelled from Be'er Sheva' shelter

The Be'er Sheva' municipality has informed the left-wing Negev Coexistence Forum that it was removing it from an urban shelter where it used to hold events on the Israeli arms industry and refusing army service that the municipality objected to.

The city's legal advisor wrote that the municipality believes that the activity that took place in the property allocated to the association is contrary to the agreement between the parties, among other things. He added, "After the association was given several opportunities to amend the repeated violations of the agreement, and after the association rejected the municipality's demands, the mayor decided, by virtue of his authority, to cancel the agreement for the allocation of the building."