Leftist organization barred from using public building

The Be'er Sheva municipality informed the left-wing organization Negev Coexistence Forum that it was evacuating it from an urban shelter where it would hold political events found objectionable by the municipality.

The organization held events accusing Israel of using Gaza and the PA as testing grounds for Israeli ammunition, and glorifying IDF refusers, even as it was supposed to be dealing with the subject of equality and dialogue between the Israeli and Bedouin communities in the Negev.



"The municipality still believes that the activity that took place on the property allocated to the association is contrary to the agreement between the parties, contrary to the goals of the association and contrary to the land allocation procedure," wrote the city's legal advisor, Haim Turkel.

"After the association was given several opportunities to amend the repeated violations of the agreement, and after the association rejected the municipality's demands, the mayor decided, by virtue of his authority, to cancel the agreement for the allocation of the building."



"We welcome the victory of human rights in the face of a house of incitement to hatred and support for boycott," said Shai Glick, CEO of Btsalmo, which accompanied the struggle against the organization. “A public body is not allowed to finance activities that undermine the country and violate its human rights. We will continue to fight for human rights in the Jewish spirit and work to prevent any inciting entity."