The visit to Israel by United Stats Vice President Mike Pence has been postponed a few days due to the Senate vote on President Donald Trump's tax reform. Pence was expected to arrive on Sunday, but will probably land in Israel on Wednesday.
News BriefsKislev 26, 5778 , 14/12/17
Pence visit to Israel to be delayed a few days
