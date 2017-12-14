08:25
  Kislev 26, 5778 , 14/12/17

Pence visit to Israel to be delayed a few days

The visit to Israel by United Stats Vice President Mike Pence has been postponed a few days due to the Senate vote on President Donald Trump's tax reform. Pence was expected to arrive on Sunday, but will probably land in Israel on Wednesday.

