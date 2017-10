MK Oren Hazan (Likud) on Tuesday night slammed Joint List chairman MK Ayman Odeh, who called Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh to congratulate him on the reconciliation agreement between Hamas and Fatah.

"Ayman Odeh is a terrorist in a suit. What he managed to hide for two years in which he was smiling, he exposed with one phone call with Haniyeh," Hazan said, announcing that he would file a complaint with the police against Odeh for illegal contact with a terrorist organization.