Salmasa case points to be examined by the Police Chief

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has met with the parents and brothers of the late Yosef Salmasa and their representative, and informed them of his decision to reject the appeal filed against the Police Investigative Unit's decision that there was no evidence demanding criminal prosecution of the policemen who arrested him.

Salmasa committed suicide after claiming abuse and false arrest. Mandelblit said that it would be correct to pass on a number of issues that arose in the file to be examined by the police commissioner, on the systemic and command level.