08:39 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 11, 5778 , 01/10/17 Tishrei 11, 5778 , 01/10/17 MK attends terrorist's release party Read more MK Hajj Yahya of Arab Joint List attends party celebrating release of terrorist who served 12 years for his activity with Hamas cell. ► ◄ Last Briefs