16:38 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Proven today: Arab work permits do not prevent attacks Read more A former head of the Counter-Terrorism Bureau tells Arutz Sheva "Contrary to previous opinions, we saw this morning any Palestinian coming in contact with an Israeli could be a terrorist." ► ◄ Last Briefs