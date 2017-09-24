03:38
Reported

News Briefs

  Tishrei 4, 5778 , 24/09/17

Trump on Iran: Not much of an agreement

U.S. President Donald Trump blasted Iran on Saturday over its latest ballistic missile test.

"Iran just test-fired a Ballistic Missile capable of reaching Israel. They are also working with North Korea. Not much of an agreement we have!" he tweeted.

Last Briefs