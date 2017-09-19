At least 5 people have been killed after an earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale struck the Mexico City region Tuesday evening.
The airport in Mexico City has closed in the wake of the earthquake.
|
22:54
Reported
News BriefsElul 28, 5777 , 19/09/17
At least 5 dead in Mexico earthquake
At least 5 people have been killed after an earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale struck the Mexico City region Tuesday evening.
The airport in Mexico City has closed in the wake of the earthquake.
Last Briefs