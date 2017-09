The Israel Defense Forces announced on Tuesday afternoon, "The air force's air force fighters intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle belonging to the Hezbollah organization by means of a Patriot missile."

The statement continued, "The IDF will not allow any infiltration or infiltration of Iranian terrorist groups, Hezbollah, Shiite militias and global jihad into the border area on the Golan Heights. We will respond to every action very clearly and we will act to prevent any such attempt."