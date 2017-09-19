Watch: Unmanned aircraft shot down over northern Israel

An unmanned aircraft was shot down over the Golan Heights Tuesday afternoon, an IDF spokesperson reported.

The drone unit was shot down by Israeli forces after it penetrated Israeli airspace.

According to the IDF spokesperson, a Patriot missile downed the unmanned aircraft, which likely entered Israeli airspace from Syria.

No injuries or damage were reported.

“Soldiers from Israel Air Force’s air defense [command] fired a Patriot missile to shoot down an unmanned aircraft, apparently operated by the Hezbollah organization,” a statement released by the IDF read.

“The IDF will not permit an incursion or encroachment on the frontier in the Golan Heights by Iranian terror groups, Shi’ite militias and global jihad. We will forcefully respond to any action and we will act to prevent any such attempt."