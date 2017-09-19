Holot accident victim's name disclosed

It has been disclosed that Roxana Aronov is one of the three people killed in a Monday-evening accident, north of the Holot Interchange of Highway 4 in the Negev. Her funeral is scheduled for 2:30 this afternoon in the Ashdod cemetery.

Aronov and her husband were celebrating her birthday with another couple when a fight broke out with occupants of another car. Both cars pulled over to the side of the road and some of the occupants got out. Roxana apparently got out in an effort to calm things down, but a truck came and ran over the two cars and their occupants. Her husband is one of two people fighting for their lives at Sheba Hospital.