Three dead in accident on Highway 4

Three people killed and four injured in accident north of the Holot interchange.

Three people were killed early Tuesday morning in an accident on Highway 4, north of the Holot interchange.

The accident occurred when a truck hit five pedestrians who had left their vehicle after a minor collision between two vehicles.

Magen David Adom paramedics who were called to the scene pronounced the three dead. The dead include two men and a woman about 25 years of age.

In addition, four people were injured in the accident, including two who suffered serious injuries and were evacuated to the Tel Hashomer Hospital.

One woman was evacuated to the Kaplan Hospital in Rehovot in light condition, while the truck driver, who was lightly injured, was treated at the scene.