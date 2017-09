12:18 Reported News Briefs Elul 28, 5777 , 19/09/17 Elul 28, 5777 , 19/09/17 J Street: Trump, Netanyahu's opposition to Iran deal is reckless Read more Leftist advocacy group J Street has slammed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and United States President Donald Trump's intention to redo the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. ► ◄ Last Briefs