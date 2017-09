The man who drowned near the Arik Bridge on the River Jordan on Monday afternoon was Rabbi Shlomo Zalman Blau, a 46-year-old resident of the Neve Yaakov neighborhood in Jerusalem.

The funeral procession will start at midnight from the Shamgar funeral home to Jerusalem's Har Hamenuhot where Rabbi Blau will be laid to rest. He is survived by 15 children, including a bride before her wedding.