Father drowns in Jordan River, leaves 15 orphans

A 46 year old man drowned to death in the Jordan River Monday. The man was identified as Rabbi Shlomo Zalman Blau, a 46-year-old resident of the Neve Yaakov neighborhood in Jerusalem.

The Behadrei Haredim Hebrew news website reported that the father went to pray at the tombs of the righteous together with his children. Afterwards, the family went for a walk near the Arik Bridge on the Jordan River in the Golan Heights.

Rabbi Blau saw his 16-year-old daughter in distress in the river and jumped into the river in an attempt to save her. He drowned in the attempt.

Two passerby saw the incident and pulled Rabbi Blau out of the river. They attempted to resuscitate him until Magen David Adom paramedics arrived. However, they were forced to declare his death at the scene. His daughter was rescued and physically unharmed.

Rabbi Blau leaves behind 15 children, including a soon to be married bride.

The funeral procession will start at midnight from the Shamgar funeral home to Jerusalem's Har Hamenuhot where Rabbi Blau will be laid to rest.