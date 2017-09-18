PM to Trump: I seek to speak about the bad Iranian deal

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and United States President Donald Trump met at the Palace Hotel in New York Monday afternoon.

In opening remarks, Trump said there was a good chance for peace between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, noting that both sides want it. He said he believed peace was possible, even if history did not.

Netanyahu said that he wanted to talk to Trump about the bad 2015 nuclear deal between the international community and Iran and its impact on what is happening in Syria and in the region, saying the two leaders could work together for progress on all those issues.

