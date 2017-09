Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely has expressed hope in an interview with Arutz Sheva that next year the American embassy will move to Jerusalem.

Hotovely said, "I hope that the Americans will be pioneers in this matter. I know that there is a promise that has been made to me time after time by every American representative I have met that the president will keep his promise to transfer the embassy. I very much hope that by November there will be a decision like this."

Read more