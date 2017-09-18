'There is a promise to move the US embassy to Jerusalem'

Deputy FM Tzipi Hotovely says all US representatives told her Trump still intends to move embassy to Jerusalem.

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely expressed her hope that the US embassy in Israel be relocated to the Israeli capital of Jerusalem in the coming year.

"I hope that the Americans will be pioneers in this matter, and I know that there is a promise that was made to me by every American representative I met - that the president will keep his promise to transfer the embassy," Hotovely said in an interview with Arutz Sheva.

The Deputy Foreign Minister referred to Israel's ongoing attempts to change the behavior of UNRWA in the Gaza Strip. "This is the first time that Israel has officially required in the definition of UNRWA's role. We believe that the Palestinians are not refugees. According to international law, the status of refugee applies only to the first generation following a war. And certainly children who are studying in UNRWA schools in Gaza, Ramallah, or Bethlehem area are children born many generations after our War of Independence, and are therefore not entitled to be called refugees."

"The US has to to revoke the status of Palestinian refugees and to cancel its donation money to this organization, which incites Israel and uses some schools as places to hide weapons in times of war," Hotovely added.

She expressed satisfaction with the measures Israel has taken against the BDS movement.

"In the last year, we saw a significant drop in BDS activity, and we see that the central campaign of the Foreign Ministry over the past two years to encourage legislation that would make BDS illegal has been very effective," she said.

"The anti-boycott legislation is the best way to act against these organizations, which are trying to portray themselves as human rights organizations, but in practice are organizations that operate under the auspices of anti-Semitic ideas and anti-Israeli ideas," Hotovely said.