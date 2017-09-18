Report: Israeli vandalism at Nazi camps in Poland

The ORT Rogozin school in the northern Israel city of Migdal Ha'emekis investigating a series of posts posted on the Internet, showing photographs of vandalism carried out by Israeli students at two extermination camps in Poland, according to Channel 2 Television. The words "Rogozin Migdal HaEmek" were written on the wall of Building 25 of the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp, along with the date 27.08.2017. Another photograph shows the name Zolberg in Hebrew script on a stone memorial in the Treblinka camp.

While an 85-member delegation from the school, including the mayor of Migdal Ha'emek visited Auschwitz-Birkenau last month, it did not go to Treblinka. Expressing shock at the pictures, school officials suggested that someone was trying to shame the school. Member of Knesset Itzik Shmuli (Zionist Union) called on the Ministry of Education to re-examine its policy on such trips, saying they're not another fun outing, and called for the Knesset Education Committe to convene for an urgent discussion of the matter.