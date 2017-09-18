Did Israeli students vandalize Nazi concentration camps?

Pictures showing spray-painted graffiti by Israeli students at two Nazi extermination camps in Poland have been circulating on social media in recent days, according to a report by Israel's Channel 2 News.

According to the report, the words 'Rogozin Migdal Haemek,' the name of a school in the northern city of Migdal Haemek, were spray-painted onto a wall in the Auschwitz death camp. The school, which recently sent a delegation of 80 students to visit Auschwitz, said that it is investigating the matter.

The images caused a firestorm when they circulated on social media. Sources at the school admitted that the specific graffiti were related to the delegation that had been sent to visit the concentration camp, but claimed that similar acts of graffiti elsewhere were unrelated to their students.

The school said in response to the Channel 2 report: "We are shocked by this incident and will treat it with the utmost severity."

The school also stated that they intend to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.