The IDF's Manpower Directorate has decided to adopt the recommendations of the Medical Corps and to restrict smoking in the army.

The IDF will prohibit as of November the sale of cigarettes at more than 50 bases.

Disciplinary action will be taken against soldiers smoking in public areas in bases and officers will be prohibited from smoking while they are with their cadets.

The program will be assessed during the next quarter and the prohibition may be extended to other large bases.