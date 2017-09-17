IDF declares war on smoking

The IDF is attempting to wipe out smoking among troops and has decided to implement recommendations put forward by the Medical Corps. The move comes as recent studies found that 4 in 10 IDF soldiers start smoking by the time they finish their mandatory service.

According to the new plan, the IDF will ban selling cigarettes at 56 bases where soldiers return home every night and are also considering extending the ban to bases where soldiers sleep for extended periods of time.

The IDF will also significantly limit the designated smoking areas on bases and will enforce a harsh disciplinary policy for those caught smoking anywhere else. Soldiers smoking in non-designated areas can expect harsh consequences, such as restricting leave.

Part of the IDF's new anti-smoking guidelines approved by IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eiznekot forbids tobacco companies from sponsoring IDF units and will prohibit cigarette donations to soldiers through the army's donation program.

In addition, commanders will be forbidden from smoking near their subordinates. The IDF also intends to prohibit smoking in field vehicles which are used for training and operations and will extend the ban to army-issued personal cars.

Besides for the new slate of prohibitions, the IDF will beef up programs to prevent smoking. Every soldier, both in mandatory service and in the career army, will be assisted to attend anti-smoking programs such as support groups.