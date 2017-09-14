North Korea threatens US and Japan over sanctions

North Korea has threatened the United States and Japan over a new round of sanctions passed on Monday by the United Nations Security Council, calling for the council to be broken up as an American “tool of evil”.

A state agency said “The four islands of the [Japanese] archipelago should be sunken into the sea by the [locally produced] nuclear bomb." It also said, “Let’s reduce the US mainland into ashes and darkness." A Japanese government spokesman described the statement as “extremely provocative and egregious”, explaining, “It is something that markedly heightens regional tension."