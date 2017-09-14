North Korea: We will reduce America to 'ashes and darkness'

A North Korean state agency on Thursday afternoon published a statement threatening to use nuclear weapons on the United States and Japan.

The statement comes after the UN Security Council on Monday unanimously imposed new sanctions on North Korea.

"The four islands of the archipelago should be sunken into the sea by the nuclear bomb of Juche. Japan is no longer needed to exist near us," the statement read. "Let us reduce the U.S. mainland into ashes and darkness. Let us vent our spite with mobilization of all retaliation means which have been prepared till now."

The statement also calls for the disbandment of the United Nations, calling it a group "of unprincipled countries."

"The group of pro-American traitors should be severely punished and wiped out with fire attack so that they could no longer survive," they said. "The United Nations Security Council is made up of those unprincipled countries and, accordingly, such a useless tool should be disbanded at once."

In response, a senior Japanese government official said North Korea's threats were "extremely provocative and outrageous."

On Wednesday, North Korea vowed to accelerate its weapons programs. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said the latest UN sanctions on North Korea are only a very small step and “are nothing compared to what ultimately will have to happen.” He did not elaborate.