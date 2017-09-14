Hamas funds seized in Yatta, Hevron

A joint operation of the Israel Defense Forces, Shin Bet Israel Security Agency, Border Police and the Israel Police in the southern Hevron Hills Palestinian Authority village of Yatta has resulted in the seizure of 48,000 in Hamas terror funds apparently earmarked for the rebuilding of the house of the family of the terrorist who murdered Dafna Meir in her home in Otniel in January 2016, which was destroyed by the security forces after the attack.

In addition, the forces found thousands of shekels held by an activist in Hevron in an illegal charity association belonging to Hamas. These operations join many activities that are being carried out in order to prevent the transfer of funds to encourage terror and provide benefits to the families of terrorists.