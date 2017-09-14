IDF seizes NIS 48,000 meant for family of Dafna Meir's killer

IDF confiscates NIS 48,000 intended for family of terrorist who killed Dafna Meir in front of her family.

IDF forces in conjunction with Shabak (Israel Security Agency) on Wednesday night carried out an operation in the Hevron-area Arab city of Yatta, confiscating money intended for the family of the terrorist who murdered Dafna Meir in January 2016.

According to authorities, Hamas provided the family with NIS 48,000 to aid the construction of a new house.

The money was confiscated.

Dafna Meir, a 38-year old nurse who worked at Be'er Sheva's Soroka Hospital, was murdered at the entrance to her home when a terrorist stabbed her to death in front of her children. Dafna struggled with the terrorist, causing him to flee and thereby saving her children's lives.

The IDF also shut down a Hamas-run charity operating in Hevron, which works to raise money for terrorists' families.

"The IDF shuttered an illegal charity association belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization," an IDF spokesperson said. "These actions are part of many activities that we carry out in order to prevent the transfer of funds that encourage terrorism."