PM: Our power is from our spiritual strength

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu addressed Jewish leaders in Buenos Aires on Monday evening, speaking of Israel's military, technological and economic strength, and how its status as a haven for the Jews has changed the way Jews are treated around the world.

Wishing them a happy new Jewish year, Netanyahu concluded, "I know that ultimately, in the beginning, our power stems from our spiritual strength, from the fact that we have never forgotten our heritage, our values, our roots, our unity.... And I want you to know that there is a big turn in Israel's status not only here in Latin America but in the world in general, but we know that in all these turning points, in all these changes, in all these challenges, we know that we have one central force and that is the power of the people of Israel, the Jewish people, this wonderful people that has so much past and so much future through your merits."