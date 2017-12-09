'A significant test point for the Supreme Court'

Chairman Shlomo Ne'eman of the Gush E tzion Regional Council has responded to the state's agreement that the six houses Netiv Ha'avot, built on Arab land, could be sawed, saying, "The residents' request to the High Court of Justice to recognize the sawing of the houses as a ruling does not correct the injustice and the absurdity but merely emphasizes it."

Ne'eman added, "This is still a very important test point - accepting the position of the settlers will constitute, in terms of the court, an insistence on the values ​​of the law that is practiced today, whereas rejecting the settlers will be a public declaration that we are far from the legal districts, in a place of harassment bordering on the abuse of a helpless citizen."