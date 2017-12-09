The state has informed the Supreme Court that it supports a petition by the residents of the Netiv Ha'avot neighborhood of the Judean Jewish community of Elazar, who want to saw six houses, only small parts of which were built on private Arab land.
State to court: Allow sawing of 6 Netiv Haavot houses
The state has informed the Supreme Court that it supports a petition by the residents of the Netiv Ha'avot neighborhood of the Judean Jewish community of Elazar, who want to saw six houses, only small parts of which were built on private Arab land.
