19:59 Reported News Briefs Elul 19, 5777 , 10/09/17 Elul 19, 5777 , 10/09/17 Amichai construction will be renewed in the morning Construction of the new community of Amichai for the evacuees of Amona will resume on Monday morning, after a long period in which work on the ground was suspended following a dispute between government ministries. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs