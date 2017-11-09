Construction of the new community of Amichai for the evacuees of Amona will resume on Monday morning, after a long period in which work on the ground was suspended following a dispute between government ministries.
|
19:59
Reported
News BriefsElul 19, 5777 , 10/09/17
Amichai construction will be renewed in the morning
Construction of the new community of Amichai for the evacuees of Amona will resume on Monday morning, after a long period in which work on the ground was suspended following a dispute between government ministries.
Last Briefs